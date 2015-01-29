First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler and drier days ahead

Following the passage of a cold front, a pattern of slightly cooler and less humid air will emerge for much of next week. The best chance to see shower and storm activity will be Tuesday, otherwise expect mostly dry conditions. The typical summer pattern return for the weekend as heat, humidity and storm chances return.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>
