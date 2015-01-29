First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler and drier days ahead

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Lower humidity is in store for the next few days after the passage of a cold front. Dew points are expected to be in the 60s, possibly 50s, making it feel crisp and comfortable. (Source: WECT)

Rain and storm chances remain low for Monday, increase Tuesday, then mostly dry to end the week. (Source: WECT)

Following the passage of a cold front, a pattern of slightly cooler and less humid air will emerge for much of next week. The best chance to see shower and storm activity will be Tuesday, otherwise expect mostly dry conditions. The typical summer pattern return for the weekend as heat, humidity and storm chances return.

SUNDAY EVENING DETAILS: Expect variable clouds and a chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly along the coast, through the early evening hours. Heavy rainfall is possible in some storms. Temperatures will fall to the 70s with warm south winds becoming calm.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy partly sunny skies and lower humidity with an outside chance for a shower. Temperatures will trend unseasonably cool as daytime highs will likely be in the middle 80s with cool northerly breezes. Lows are projected to be in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: The chances for showers and storms will slightly increases to 40% Tuesday then to 10% for Wednesday and Thursday. You'll likely notice a drop in humidity within this time for the beginning of the week! Daily highs: mainly 80s. Next week's nights: more comfortable and crisp in the 60s. Heat and humidity is set to increase toward the latter half of the week into next weekend. Rain and storm chances increase over the weekend.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin for the next few days. The next name on the 2017 list is "Don".

