First Alert Forecast: slight short-term cooling, possibly much colder next week

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features slight rain chances and slight cooling between Friday and Saturday... and accounts for the potential of the stronger, wetter front next week. (Source: WECT)

A deep upper-level trough of low pressure is likely to develop in the Eastern Time Zone by the middle of next week. This feature will likely send a stronger cold front through the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

A weak cold front will bring variable clouds and spotty, disorganized showers to the Carolinas Friday into Saturday. In the Cape Fear Region, rain chances will function in the 20% range. (Source: WECT)

After a sunny and warm conclusion to November, a weak cold front will bring a slight cool-down for December's first weekend and perhaps scrape together enough moisture for a few showers. By the middle of next week, the potential exists for a stronger cold front to bring a more significant rain chance and a more robust temperature plunge.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies, 10 to 20% chances for showers, and northeast breezes of mainly 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will likely crest in the 60s to around 70 Friday but the slightly cooler and more seasonable lower 60s are the target for Saturday. In between, expect 40s and 50s through Friday night.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Sunday through Tuesday will likely have sun, near-0% shower chances, and daily highs mainly the 60s. Wednesday commands a healthy and needed 40 to 50% shower chance and highs again mainly in the 60s. The end of the week is trending dry but much chillier with days in the 40s and 50s and nights in the 20s and 30s.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

