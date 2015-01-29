First Alert Forecast: slight heat relief, increasing rain and storm chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

An unsettled weather pattern will allow shower and thunderstorm activity to cool daytime highs just a touch. Humidity will still be elevated making it feel muggy and uncomfortable. (Source: WECT)

The risk of showers and thunderstorms increases Monday afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall. gusty winds and lightning. (Source: WECT)

Mild temperatures continue to start the new week. Most backyards staying in the middle and upper 70s overnight into Monday morning. (Source: WECT)

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for southeastern North Carolina as the index may reach up to 109 Saturday and Sunday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A hot high pressure ridge remains on-schedule to deliver a heat wave Sunday. Plan to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets! An approaching front will provide more typical summertime heat and an unsettled weather pattern through the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for southeastern North Carolina Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: The risk of showers and storms will be 20-30% by the late evening hours. Some thunderstorms will have the capability to produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Lows are projected to be in the middle to upper 70s with warm southwest winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Temperatures will trend more seasonable but still hot in the middle to upper 80s. Storm chances will increase to around 40-50% through the most of the week. Lows will be in the 70s.

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - for the next few days.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.