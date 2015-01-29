First Alert Forecast: warm into the weekend, rare June cool-down likely next week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features more very warm weather for Saturday, a slight cooling trend with an uptick in shower and storm chances Sunday into Monday, and then pleasant conditions by the middle of next week. (Source: WECT)

Your latest upper-atmosphere model continues to depict a trough of low pressure in the eastern U.S.. The trough should provide an path for slightly cooler and less humid than average air to reach Carolina by the middle of next week. (Source: WECT)

Your latest temperature and wind flow model for Friday afternoon continues to support temperatures deep into the 80s amid light and southwest or variable breezes. Only a stray shower or storm may interrupt the tranquility. (Source: WECT)

A summery high pressure ridge will preserve a seasonably warm and somewhat muggy weather pattern into this first weekend of June. An uptick in shower and storm chances will hinge on the approach and possible ultimate passage of a front in the Sunday and Monday time frame. Following the passage of the front, a unusual drop in temperatures, humidity, and rain chances appears possible by next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies. The chance for a pop-up shower or storm will hover near 0 to 10% for the morning before swelling slightly to the 20 to 30% range in the afternoon and evening. Amid muggy southwest breezes of mainly around 10 mph, temperatures will likely grow to afternoon highs in the mid and upper 80s. Sunset on this summery day won't occur until 8:19 p.m.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday will likely have highs in the 80s to near 90 and, once again, a relatively low 20% pop-up shower or storm chance. Chances for showers and storms will grow to near 40% Sunday and peak around 60% Monday before falling to near 30% Tuesday and near 10% Wednesday and Thursday. Midweek days like Wednesday will also likely feature highs in the 70s to around 80 and comfortably low humidity levels.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began June 1. New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin - which includes the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Friday or Saturday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your free WECT Mobile Weather App or, on the web, HERE.

