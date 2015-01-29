First Alert Forecast: sizzling late-week sun then storm chances grow...

First Alert Forecast: sizzling late-week sun then storm chances - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Your hour-by-hour heat index model continues to suggest widespread values in the stressful deep 90s and triple-digits. This will inspire you to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly (people and pets)! (Source: WECT) Your hour-by-hour heat index model continues to suggest widespread values in the stressful deep 90s and triple-digits. This will inspire you to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly (people and pets)! (Source: WECT)
Your Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to depict the greatest coverage of cooling afternoon showers and storms to the northwest of the Cape Fear Region (Piedmont and High Country). (Source: WECT) Your Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to depict the greatest coverage of cooling afternoon showers and storms to the northwest of the Cape Fear Region (Piedmont and High Country). (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features another high heat / low storm chance day Friday. A slight cool-down goes hand-in-hand with an uptick in shower and storm chances this weekend... (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features another high heat / low storm chance day Friday. A slight cool-down goes hand-in-hand with an uptick in shower and storm chances this weekend... (Source: WECT)
A strong high pressure ridge will keep temperatures high and storm chances relatively low Thursday and Friday. A low pressure system will bring the opposite effects - an uptick in storm chances and a slight slide in temperatures - this weekend and early next week.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Sun and southwest breezes will send temperatures soaring - again - to mainly the lower and mid 90s for afternoon highs but the heat index could crack 102, 104, or 106. Stay hydrated, please! Cooling storm chance? 10 to 20% at best...

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Shower and storm chances will grow to the 40-50% range Saturday through Tuesday. Cooling and drenching storms may pose an occasional poor-drainage flood risk. Amid the potential for wet weather, temperatures will trend to the "cooler" 80s for daily highs.

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - Thursday. July is a moderately active month for tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin; August, September, and October are statistically most active.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

