First Alert Forecast: showery and stormy midweek then trending m - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: showery and stormy midweek then trending more settled...

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
A storm system will slog across the Carolinas through midweek. Confidence in clouds, showers, and storms remains high. (Source: WECT) A storm system will slog across the Carolinas through midweek. Confidence in clouds, showers, and storms remains high. (Source: WECT)
Your latest composite forecast model for Tuesday afternoon and evening continues to suggest humid, showery conditions. (Source: WECT) Your latest composite forecast model for Tuesday afternoon and evening continues to suggest humid, showery conditions. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a trend from a cool, rainy Wednesday to a sunnier, hotter weekend. (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a trend from a cool, rainy Wednesday to a sunnier, hotter weekend. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A sluggish but potent and moisture-rich storm system will bring generally wet and unsettled weather to the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and Wednesday. A high pressure system will likely deliver a more stable and seasonable brand of weather late in the week.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect many clouds and scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some storms may be torrential enough to generate localized poor-drainage flooding. Also expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid light, variable breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday will have a shower / storm chance near 60% but that chance will have shrunk to near 40% Thursday and 20% by the weekend. Daily highs will swell from the 70s Wednesday and Thursday to deep 80s to near 90 this weekend.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Tuesday or Wednesday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: showery and stormy midweek then trending more settled...

    First Alert Forecast: showery and stormy midweek then trending more settled...

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-06-06 11:08:03 GMT

    A sluggish but potent and moisture-rich storm system will bring generally wet and unsettled weather to the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and Wednesday.

    More >>

    A sluggish but potent and moisture-rich storm system will bring generally wet and unsettled weather to the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and Wednesday.

    More >>

  • NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

  • Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly