First Alert Forecast: showery and stormy midweek then trending more settled...

A storm system will slog across the Carolinas through midweek. Confidence in clouds, showers, and storms remains high. (Source: WECT)

A sluggish but potent and moisture-rich storm system will bring generally wet and unsettled weather to the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and Wednesday. A high pressure system will likely deliver a more stable and seasonable brand of weather late in the week.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect many clouds and scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some storms may be torrential enough to generate localized poor-drainage flooding. Also expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid light, variable breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday will have a shower / storm chance near 60% but that chance will have shrunk to near 40% Thursday and 20% by the weekend. Daily highs will swell from the 70s Wednesday and Thursday to deep 80s to near 90 this weekend.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Tuesday or Wednesday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

