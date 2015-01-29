First Alert Forecast: showers this evening, dry and cooler Monday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

While spots north and west of the Lower Cape Fear Region may see some mixed precip, temps will be mild this afternoon, meaning, this system will likely stay a rain event. (Source: WECT)

Your Planning forecast highlights a seasonable and mild forecast temperature-wise for the next seven days (Source: WECT)

An area of low pressure will being widespread rain showers through much of Sunday. Rainfall totals will mainly range from 0.5 to 1.0 inch. (Source: WECT)

Headed to a Super Bowl Party? Plan on covering the wings and dip with some plastic! Showers are likely for Sunday but rain chances will have diminished by Sunday night. Catch full Super Bowl coverage here on WECT-TV! (Source: WECT)

A quick but moisture-laden low pressure system will likely spike rain chances through this evening. Dry and cool Monday with more seasonable conditions Tuesday. Next rain chance arrives for mid week.

SUNDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Showers will continue into Sunday evening but should end by 10 p.m. Look for partial clearing with lows in the lower 40s.

MONDAY TO TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs rise from the mid 50s Monday to the lower 60s Tuesday. Lows will be near freezing Monday night with 40s for Tuesday night.

MID TO LATE WEEK: The next system arrives Wednesday with a good chance of showers. Rain chances will likely spill over into Wednesday night and early Thursday. Dry and seasonable weather is expected Friday. Highs Wednesday will soar into the upper 60s Wednesday but drop back into the 50s Thursday and Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Another mild storm system heads our way. Look for showers Saturday and more showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

