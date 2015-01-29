First Alert Forecast: summery for the final weekend of April

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A massive SE U.S. ridge will being summer like warmth to the southeast U.S. this weekend. (Source: WECT)

More warm weather is likely this weekend. Temperatures are likely to crest well above average but just shy of records. (Source: WECT)

A strong high pressure ridge will promote summer-style warmth and mostly dry conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to average for Memorial Day Weekend or June versus latter April. Next week, the passage of two fronts - one late Monday into early Tuesday and another Thursday into Friday - will bring spikes in rain chances.

TONIGHT AND WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly sunny daytime skies and fair nights. The chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm will be near 10% for the weekend. Southerly or westerly breezes will promote toasty daytime highs well into the 80s to locally, far inland, near 90. Expect upper 60s and 70s for nighttime temperatures.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR NEXT WEEK: For Monday and Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies and shower and thunderstorm chances near 20% Monday, near 60% Monday night, and near 20% for Tuesday. Temperatures will likely crest in the 80s Monday and 70s Tuesday. Latter-week rain chances ought to function near 0% Wednesday and near 40% Thursday and Friday. Low 80s are likely by Wednesday again before highs fall back to around 70 by next Friday.

