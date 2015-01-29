First Alert Forecast: summer-like Sunday, increasing rain chances ahead

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

An approaching cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms late Monday into Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

A mild start to your Sunday with temperatures already close to 70 degrees. (Source: WECT)

High pressure will be the main weather maker through Monday bringing well above average temperatures and humid conditions. The passage of two fronts - one late Monday into early Tuesday and another Thursday into Friday - will bring a spike in rain chances.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect increasing clouds overnight into the early morning hours. Lows will only fall to around 70 degrees Warm south winds may become gusty at times.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the day with highs deep into the 80s once again. Moderate southerly breezes could produce some afternoon wind gusts near 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies during the nighttime with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR NEXT WEEK: For Monday and Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies and shower and thunderstorm chances near 20% Monday, near 60% Monday night, and near 20% for Tuesday. Temperatures will likely crest in the 80s Monday and 70s Tuesday. Latter-week rain chances ought to function near 0% Wednesday and near 50% Thursday and Friday. Low 80s are likely by Wednesday again before highs fall back to around 70 by next Friday.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!