First Alert Forecast: shot of chill Tuesday then warmth returns

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast showcases the Tuesday chill, a sharp warm-up after Valentine's Day, and another cool-down for the weekend. Temperatures - even overnight temperatures - are likely to stay above 32 through the period. (Source: WECT)

As nippy air wedges into the eastern Carolinas from the north, low and gray stratus clouds will tend to lock in-place. "Future radar" modeling quite sensibly depicts the chance for a few patches of mist, drizzle, and / or light rain. (Source: WECT)

The 24-hour temperature change map from early Tuesday morning is blue and purple... and it will likely look like this through the day as temperatures are likely to remain 15 to 25 degrees cooler than Monday. Brace for mostly 40s to near 50. (Source: WECT)

A chilly high pressure system will nose into the eastern Carolinas Tuesday but balmy breezes will whisk warmth back into the region for much of the rest of the week. Your forecast for...

TUESDAY: Patchy misty rain is possible from mainly gray skies. Temperatures are only likely to crest in the 40s to near 50 amid nippy northeast breezes of around 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect clouds. Areas of drizzle or fog are possible, too. Temperatures will sink toward the upper 30s and lower 40s amid continued light northeast breezes.

LONG-RANGE TEMPERATURES: Expect highs mainly in the 60s Wednesday Valentine's Day, 60s and 70s Thursday and Friday, and 50s and 60s for the weekend. All nights ought to stay well above 32.

LONG-RANGE RAIN CHANCES: Valentine's Day Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10 to 20%. Saturday: 30 to 40%. Sunday: 20%. Bouts of fog may deliver rogue patches of mist and / or drizzle, too.

