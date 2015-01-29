First Alert Forecast: short-term shower chance the exception to dry and comfy weather rule

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a very pleasant Wednesday and Thursday... then a return of higher temperatures, humidity, and rain chances. (Source: WECT)

The aforementioned front will bring a reinforcing dose of refreshing humidity levels and temperatures early Wednesday morning. Most spots will have comfy 60s. (Source: WECT)

An approaching front will bring an scattered clouds, isolated showers, and an outside chance of a thundershower to the eastern Carolinas Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

After a week and weekend of oppressively high humidity levels, you may have noticed a slightly drier and more pleasant feel to the air Monday... and you'll likely notice a reinforcing shot of comfortable summer air later Tuesday into Wednesday. Enjoy it! Temperatures and humidity levels are likely to rebuild this coming weekend.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a 30% chance of mainly afternoon pop-up showers and storms. (This will be the highest rain chance of this work week.) Also expect light northerly or westerly breezes and afternoon highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain-cooling to the 70s is possible within afternoon showers.)

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Enjoy cool-ish morning lows in the 60s Wednesday through Friday ahead of traditionally muggy 70s this weekend. Daily highs will swell from mainly the lower and mid 80s Wednesday to the upper 80s to around 90 for the weekend days. Rare for summer: rain chances will hover near 0% from Wednesday and Thursday!

TROPICS: After a flurry of tropical storm activity last week, new tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – Tuesday or Wednesday. The next names on the 2017 list are "Don", “Emily”, and “Franklin”.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.