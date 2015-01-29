First Alert Forecast: short term heat, humidity and pop-up storms, cooler days ahead

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Heat and humidity will linger through midweek ahead of an approaching front. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will likely filter into the area. (Source: WECT)

Clouds will cover the skies Tuesday morning keeping temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. A spotty shower is possible in the morning and pop-up storms by the afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Monday, August 21, 2017 will be a very special day for our nation as a total solar eclipse will occur from the Oregon Coast to the South Carolina Coast. And, here in the Cape Fear Region, we can expect a very healthy partial eclipse: the moon will cover 95-98% of the sun between 2 and 3:30 p.m.! Click HERE for complete local, regional, and national details on the so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" or read on for your local eclipse day forecast, the extended forecast, and tropical outlook...

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: While a normal day brings brightening skies at dawn and darkening skies at dusk, today's eclipse will bring two dawns and dusks! The darkest minute of the afternoon at Wilmington will be 2:48, when the moon will have covered 96.5% of the sun. Afternoon temperatures will hover around 90 but watch out for pop-up clouds, showers, and storms as eclipse viewing may be impeded in spots. Overall, a quiet night is likely with a slim chance for a sprinkle or shower but most backyards will stay dry. Expect variably cloudy skies to will linger overnight with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS AND A LOOK INTO THE TROPICS: Tuesday through Thursday will likely feature seasonably sultry humidity levels, seasonably warm daily highs in the upper 80s to perhaps lower 90s, and an isolated to scattered coverage of showers and locally drenching storms. Friday and weekend days will likely have sunshine and a slightly lower coverage of showers and storms along with daily highs in the 80s. In this time, the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey will reach the western Caribbean region but tropical systems are not likely to threaten the Carolinas.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.