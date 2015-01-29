Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: short-term dryness, muggier and stormier pattern to develop soon

Cloud cover and "future radar" model for Thursday afternoon suggests a risk for at least isolated storms. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington established new record low temperatures of 60 on July 31 and August 1... and a friendly high pressure system will preserve dry and unusually pleasant midsummer weather Wednesday. Higher humidity levels will promote storm chances beginning Thursday...

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or partly sunny skies... with shower and storm chances continuing to hover near 0%. Also expect temperatures to swell to highs in the mid and upper 80s amid light and variable or easterly breezes.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: From Thursday through early next week, expect variable clouds with 30 to 50% daily chances for showers and storms. Nights will be muggier and warmer with low temperatures mainly in the 70s. 80s will remain likely for daily highs.

TROPICS: The remnants of Tropical Storm Emily will scoot relatively harmlessly between the Carolinas and Bermuda Wednesday. Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - new tropical storm formation is not expected Wednesday.

