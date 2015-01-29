First Alert Forecast: sharply cooler temps for the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A sharp cold front will initiate a dramatic drop in temperatures Friday night and Saturday, but by next week, warmth is likely to win again. Your forecast for...

FRIDAY EVENING: A cold front moving through will bring brisk NE winds about 10 to 15 mph in which will drop the lows overnight to the lower 50s and upper 40s throughout the region. Along with the colder temperatures the front will bring clouds into the area making it mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a spot shower for the evening.

SATURDAY: Nippy northeast breezes will have replaced the balmy southwesterlies. Wind speeds: mainly 10 to 20 mph. Under cloudy or mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will struggle to warm much. Expect mainly upper 40s and lower 50s early and lower to mid 50s late. A passing shower or patch of drizzle is possible but widespread heavy rain is unlikely.

SUNDAY: Temperature begin to rebound up to the 60s by the afternoon amid partly to variably cloudy skies. Rain chances will hover around 20%, as a spot shower could develop. Nighttime temps will fall through the 50s and upper 40s for some places.

THE LONGER RANGE: Warmer south or southwesterly breezes will redevelop in the Monday-through-Thursday period. A patch of fog or rain may drift in, but most of this stretch will feature variably or partly cloudy and dry skies. Daily high temperatures should rebound to the 70s which is unseasonably warm for this time of year. Also spring-like: above-freezing nights of temps in the 50s and 60s.

