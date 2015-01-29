Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: sharply cooler by Monday night, cloudy and chilly Tuesday

A series of fronts will keep a 20-30% chance for a passing shower through the forecast period. (Source: WECT)

After a brief cool down Tuesday, expect daytime highs to warm back to the 60s and 70s for the next several days. (Source: WECT)

Cooler temperatures will filter in after the passage of a cold front. Expect temperatures mainly in the 40s Tuesday morning with cool northeast breezes. (Source: WECT)

A cold front will focus clouds and showers on the Cape Fear Region Monday and Tuesday. The front will quickly replace above-average temperatures Monday with below-average temperatures Tuesday. For reference: average mid-February high temperatures are lower 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect continued cloudy or foggy skies and scattered to numerous showers. Nippy northeast winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph will draw temperatures sharply downward to a much chillier 40s and 50s baseline.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect a return to partly sunny skies from Valentine's Day Wednesday into the weekend. A return to daytime temperatures at least as high as the 60s is likely, too. Daily shower chances will operate between 20 and 30% through the period.

