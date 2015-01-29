First Alert Forecast: warmer 80s likely to return Wednesday - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: warmer 80s likely to return Wednesday

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Wilmington had four straight days with highs in the 80s to start May, but the past five days have featured highs only in the 70s. 80s will become likely for Wilmington - and most of southeastern North Carolina for that matter - Wednesday. (Source: WECT) Wilmington had four straight days with highs in the 80s to start May, but the past five days have featured highs only in the 70s. 80s will become likely for Wilmington - and most of southeastern North Carolina for that matter - Wednesday. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features more warm weather Thursday and Friday. The days with the highest chance for a shower or storm are Friday and Saturday. Dry weather still appears likely for Mother's Day into early next week. (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features more warm weather Thursday and Friday. The days with the highest chance for a shower or storm are Friday and Saturday. Dry weather still appears likely for Mother's Day into early next week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A warm front will slowly wiggle its way north of the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and Thursday. This setup will favor widespread warmth and limited storm chances. Another front will slice across the area between Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies and a meager 10 to 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Light and mainly westerly breezes will allow temperatures to swell to afternoon highs in the lower and mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday and Friday will feature more toasty 80s and a 30 and 40% chance for a cooling storm, respectively. Saturday will have a healthy 50% shower / storm chance ahead of 0% Mother's Day rain chances.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: warmer 80s likely to return Wednesday

    First Alert Forecast: warmer 80s likely to return Wednesday

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:56:24 GMT

    A warm front will slowly wiggle its way north of the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and Thursday. This setup will favor widespread warmth and limited storm chances.

    More >>

    A warm front will slowly wiggle its way north of the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and Thursday. This setup will favor widespread warmth and limited storm chances.

    More >>

  • Weather Alert Wednesday keeps your weather aware

    Weather Alert Wednesday keeps your weather aware

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-05-09 15:38:26 GMT

    Hurricane awareness week wouldn't be complete without a Weather Alert Wednesday event with the First Alert Meteorologists from WECT.

    More >>

    Hurricane awareness week wouldn't be complete without a Weather Alert Wednesday event with the First Alert Meteorologists from WECT.

    More >>

  • May 7 to 13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week

    May 7 to 13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-05-08 11:40:42 GMT
    The average "return period" of a hurricane of any strength coming within 50 miles of a given point in the Cape Fear Region is six years. Matthew (2016) and Arthur (2014) were the most recent examples. (Source: WECT)The average "return period" of a hurricane of any strength coming within 50 miles of a given point in the Cape Fear Region is six years. Matthew (2016) and Arthur (2014) were the most recent examples. (Source: WECT)

    Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.

    More >>

    Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly