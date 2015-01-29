Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The best defense is prevention.

First Alert Forecast: several sunny days then storminess looms for some of the weekend

Sunny and seasonably cool days remain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Thereafter, a moisture-laden storm system is likely to make its mark on at least part of our weekend. Expect increasing rain chances. (Source: WECT)

Under mostly clear skies and amid northerly breezes, temperatures are likely to dive deep into the 30s by early Thursday. Issues with this scheme may include frost in sheltered areas and wind chill values as low as the 20s. (Source: WECT)

Under sunny or partly sunny skies and amid light, mainly westerly breezes, temperatures are likely to crest in seasonably cool 50s to around 60 Wednesday afternoon. A pleasant midwinter day for outdoor work or play! (Source: WECT)

Ahead of a stormy weekend cold front, a gentle high pressure system will bring dry and seasonably cool weather to the Cape Fear Region for the remainder of the work week.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy mainly sunny skies, light west and northwest breezes, and temperatures reaching the 50s to around 60 for afternoon highs. Sunset is 5:34 p.m.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Mornings will mainly feature frosty 30s but a daily dose of sunshine ought to be able to give afternoon temperatures a consistent boost to the 50s.

WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Expect daily highs to swell to the 60s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will grow to 20% Saturday, 40% Saturday night, 60% Sunday, and 80% Sunday night.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.