First Alert Forecast: settling into a wet pattern...

First Alert Forecast: settling into a wet pattern...

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Forecast map for Tuesday evening. (Source: WECT)
Computer model rainfall forecasts for Wilmington through Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)
Afternoon highs in Wilmington Tuesday to Saturday. (Source: WECT)
Rain chances in Wilmington Tuesday to Saturday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A series of low pressure systems will continue to generate opportunities for rainfall through Thursday. A high pressure system is likely to deliver lower humidity levels and low rain chances Friday and Saturday. Seasonably high temperatures, moderate humidity levels, and low to moderate rain chances are likely for Sunday and Memorial Day.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies and scattered to numerous showers and thundershowers. Some of the thundershowers may produce torrential downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning, and briefly gusty winds. Temperatures will swell to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid balmy south breezes mainly 10 mph.

** The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire Cape Fear Region through early morning Wednesday. Be alert for possible instances of Flash Flooding, especially in times and places of torrential rain. If you are driving and encounter a water-covered roadway, please turn around and find an alternate route. **

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Shower and thundershower chances will remain near an elevated 70% Wednesday and 50% Thursday. Daily highs ought to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s in this stretch. Sunshine, 10% shower chances, pleasant humidity levels, and seasonable temperatures. The chance of a pop-up thundershower will regrow to near 30% by Memorial Day.

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:55 AM EDT2017-05-23 07:55:05 GMT

    A series of low pressure systems will continue to generate opportunities for rainfall through Thursday. A high pressure system is likely to deliver lower humidity levels and low rain chances Friday and Saturday.

    NWS issues Flash Flood Watch for SE North Carolina until Wednesday morning

    The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

