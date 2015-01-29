First Alert Forecast: Seasonable temps, risk of showers to start the week

We're switching gears from hot and dry to warm and humid to start the week. Wilmington saw a high temperature of 91 degrees Saturday, but a cold front and primarily overcast conditions are likely to cool things down a bit.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official "forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.
