First Alert Forecast: Seasonable temps, risk of showers to start the week

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

We're switching gears from hot and dry to warm and humid to start the week. Wilmington saw a high temperature of 91 degrees Saturday, but a cold front and primarily overcast conditions are likely to cool things down a bit. Temperatures will continue to trend slightly down and rain chances will trend upward as a trough of low pressure muscles out the ridge.

SUNDAY EVENING DETAILS: Expect clouds to increase overnight.  A stray shower is not entirely out of the question, but the chances are low.  Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s amid southerly winds.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: The new week will start out unsettled as an approaching cold front will bring cooler temperatures and a good chance (roughly 50 - 60%) for scattered to numerous showers and storms. High temperatures through the week will drop to the middle and lower 80s, lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: By the end of the week, dry air will begin to filter back to the area providing sunshine and a small chance of showers. Rain chances drop significantly Thursday to 30% and Friday into the weekend at 0-10%.

