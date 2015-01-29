First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures return, rain chance return next week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Except for a brief cool down Saturday, seasonable weather has made a return to the region. Milder weather and rain chances arrive early next week with a new system.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Skies will be mostly clear this evening but look for increasing clouds and mostly cloudy skies by morning. Rain chances are slim as lows dip into the chilly middle and upper 30s.

FRIDAY FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Rain chances look slim come Friday, but additional clouds are expected for the morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Both days will feature plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be cooler with a reinforcing trough knocking highs back to the middle 50s. Sunday's highs moderate back to the lower 60s. Morning lows both days will be in the chilly 30s.

NEXT WEEK: A new system early week will bring a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Ahead of a front look for mild highs in the lower and middle 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we'll dry out with highs dropping back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the 50s early in the week, falling back to the 40s later in the week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.