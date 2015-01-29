First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures return

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Dry weather pattern continues for the next few day. Rain chances increase early next week. (Source: WECT)

Break out the heavy coats and gloves; the coldest air of the week is expected Wednesday following the passage of a gusty cold front through the Lower Cape Fear region. Afternoon highs will moderate back to the 50s for the remainder of the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: For the remainder of the afternoon, expect temperatures to reach the low 40s and elevated northwest winds. Overnight low temperatures will fall mainly to the low 30s and with wind chills factored in, it feel like the 20s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday will likely start in the 30s, finish in the 50s, and remain dry. Rain chances will remain at 0-10% through Sunday and increase to 40% Monday and Tuesday. Daily high temperatures will reach the middle and upper 50s to at best low 60s Sunday through Tuesday. Low temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

