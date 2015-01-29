First Alert Forecast: midweek warmup, increasing rain chances ah - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: midweek warmup, increasing rain chances ahead

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
The dew point temperature is an absolute measure of moisture in the air and an excellent gauge of your comfort level. Monday's dew point temperatures will be in the crisp-feeling 40s and 50s. (Source: WECT) The dew point temperature is an absolute measure of moisture in the air and an excellent gauge of your comfort level. Monday's dew point temperatures will be in the crisp-feeling 40s and 50s. (Source: WECT)
Temperatures will slip in to the upper 40s and low 50s tonight into the early morning hours Tuesday with cool northwest breezes. (Source: WECT) Temperatures will slip in to the upper 40s and low 50s tonight into the early morning hours Tuesday with cool northwest breezes. (Source: WECT)
Tuesday through Friday feature a 30% chance for showers and storms - the activity spikes Saturday. (Source: WECT) Tuesday through Friday feature a 30% chance for showers and storms - the activity spikes Saturday. (Source: WECT)
The pattern turns more unsettled starting late Tuesday. (Source: WECT) The pattern turns more unsettled starting late Tuesday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A high pressure system will preserve bright but cool weather early in the week. A warm front will focus some midweek shower chances with a gradual uptick in temperatures. A stronger storm system will likely arrive at the tail-end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Under clear skies, temperatures will fall into the 50s Monday night. Northwest breezes will help keep conditions cool but comfortable. 

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday through Friday will have daily shower or storm chances in the neighborhood of 30%. Saturday: 50%. Sunday: 10%. Highs in the 70s are likely Tuesday but some toastier 80s could mix in for the late-week days.

