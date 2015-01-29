First Alert Forecast: seasonable and dry to start the week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s this week. (Source: WECT)

As showers and clouds depart the Carolinas Monday, expect drier and more seasonable conditions as you head back to work or school. Temperatures will begin to trend warmer Tuesday and Wednesday as our next rain chance arrives mid-week.

MONDAY TO TUESDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s Monday amid northerly breezes, and the lower 60s Tuesday thanks to a southerly shift in wind. Lows will be near freezing Monday night with 40s for Tuesday night.

MID TO LATE WEEK: The next low pressure system arrives Wednesday with a good chance of showers. Rain chances will likely spill over Wednesday night and early Thursday. Dry and seasonable weather is expected Friday. Highs Wednesday will soar into the upper 60s Wednesday but drop back into the 50s Thursday and Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Another mild storm system heads our way. Look for showers Saturday and more showers and some embedded thunderstorms Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

