First Alert Forecast: scattered storms possible Tuesday afternoon

For Tuesday... a sluggish front will focus moisture for primarily afternoon showers and locally torrential storms. Coverage will be scattered, so not every back yard is likely to receive rain. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features another chance for scattered storms Wednesday, a lower shower / storm chance Thursday, and then another modest spike in chances later Friday into Saturday. (Source: WECT)

A sluggish front will focus a scattered storm pattern on Southeastern North Carolina for much of this week. Storms will primarily pose the threats of torrential downpours, poor-drainage flooding, and excessive lightning... but isolated instances and hail and strong wind cannot be ruled-out.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. A scattering of afternoon showers and locally heavy storms may develop. Amid light southwest breezes, temperatures will swell to highs in the 80s to around 90s... but temperatures may quickly cool to the 70s in any times and places of rain.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect partly cloudy skies, upper 80s and lower 90s for daily highs, and nightly lows in the seasonable 70s. Chances of storms will range from near 40% Wednesday, 20% Thursday, and 20% Friday - except possibly higher inland. No washout of a weekend...

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Tuesday. Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity usually increases during the upcoming months of August and September.

