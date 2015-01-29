First Alert Forecast: roller coaster temperatures as Thanksgiving week approaches

A big November weekend and a huge Thanksgiving holiday week are approaching! ...and the vast majority of the hours and days ahead are looking dry and cool. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team on television, the web, and the WECT Weather App for all of your forecast details.More >>
A big November weekend and a huge Thanksgiving holiday week are approaching! ...and the vast majority of the hours and days ahead are looking dry and cool. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team on television, the web, and the WECT Weather App for all of your forecast details.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.More >>