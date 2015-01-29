First Alert Forecast: roller coaster temperatures as Thanksgiving week approaches

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Saturday night / early Sunday will have your weekend's best shower chance as a cold front slices through. (Source: WECT)

As the Thanksgiving holiday week approaches, plans will likely require you to be out and about in the elements. The good news: the vast majority of the hours and days ahead are looking dry and cool. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team on television, the web, and the WECT Weather App for all of your forecast details...

***The National Weather Service has hoisted a Frost Advisory for all of southeastern North Carolina until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.***

SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: As a cold front approaches from the west, feisty southwest winds could gust over 20 mph in this period. Temperatures are likely to crest in the warm 70s Saturday and only fall to the mild 50s Saturday night. Shower chances will stay under 20% during the day, as a pre-frontal trough could kick up a spot shower in the afternoon. Saturday night those rain chances will jump to about 40% with the arrival of the main front.

SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: In this time frame, the aforementioned cold front will roar offshore. After Sunday morning, shower chances will rapidly settle back to 0% as dry and increasingly cool west and northwest winds sweep across the area. Expect Sunday highs in the cooler upper 50s and lower 60s and Sunday night lows in the decidedly chilly 30s.

THANKSGIVING WEEK TRENDS: Monday through Wednesday ought to feature fine pre-holiday errand and travel weather locally and regionally with dryness, daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and nights in the 40s or possibly 30s. At this time, Thanksgiving and Black Friday appear as though they'll feature dry or mostly dry and seasonably cool weather.

TROPICS: November is the final official month of Atlantic Hurricane Season and, statistically, a relatively inactive month for tropical storms. That said, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Caribbean Sea that stands a low chance to organize and develop this weekend.

