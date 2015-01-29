First Alert Forecast: rising temperatures, low rain chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Warmth starts and finishes your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast! A custom-to-your-location long-range forecast is always available on the WECT Weather App. (Source: WECT)

With partly cloudy skies and southerly breezes, more widespread and deeper 70s are likely for Tuesday afternoon. Many beach towns will still hold in the 60s. (Source: WECT)

Under cloudy or variably clouds skies and amid light south or east breezes, temperatures are likely to crest in the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

An anomalously strong ridge of high pressure will bring mostly dry and unseasonably warm weather to the Carolinas this week. Average daily high and low temperatures for the third and fourth week of February are lower 60s and upper 30s, respectively. Your forecast for...

MONDAY NIGHT: Variably or mostly cloudy skies will carry through overnight. Spotty, mainly light showers or patchy fog may form as low temperatures fall mainly to the upper 50s amid light south breezes.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies and a 10-20% for a stray shower each day. Afternoon high temperatures are set to soar to the upper 70s to near 80 in some backyards, challenging all time highs. Record highs are a followed - Tuesday: 81, Wednesday and Thursday 78. Nighttime lows will be the upper 50s and low 60s.

THE LONGER RANGE: From Friday through early next week, middle and lower70s will fill the remainder of the extended forecast. Overnight low temperatures to shrink no farther than the 60s or 50s - so frost will be impossible. Daily rain chances will operate in the 20 to 30% range.

