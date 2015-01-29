First Alert Forecast: remnants of Cindy to bolster moisture supplies in the South

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Tropical Storm Cindy will swirl through western Louisiana and eastern Texas Thursday, but its broad moisture pattern will have rain and storm implications for a much larger swath of the South between Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features seasonable heat and daily storm chances in the 30% range for Thursday and Friday. Note an uptick in storm chances for the weekend and Monday ahead of a drier Tuesday / Wednesday trend. (Source: WECT)

An isolated to scattered coverage of pop-up showers and locally heavy storms is possible for Thursday afternoon. Otherwise, your composite model reinforces our forecast for variable clouds, light breezes, and temperatures in the 80s. (Source: WECT)

A seasonably warm and humid summer air mass will govern the Cape Fear Region into the weekend. The approach of front and moisture and a glance from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will boost rain chances at times. A dose of marginally cooler air with lower rain chances is possible by the middle of next week.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. The risk of a pop-up shower or heavy thunderstorm will swell modestly from near 10% in the morning to near 30% for the afternoon. Temperatures will grow to highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s amid light and muggy west or southwest breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Storm chances will function near 30% Friday, grow to the healthier 40-50% range for the weekend and Monday, and then fall to a slim 10-20% by the middle of next week. Temperatures will regularly reach the 80s and some inland 90s may even mix between Friday and Sunday.

TROPICS: The rainy remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will lift through the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee River Valleys between Thursday and Saturday. Its presence will bolster moisture supplies all over the South, really. New tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

