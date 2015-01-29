First Alert Forecast: record high temperatures likely Thursday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Rain chances will remain on the low end through the end of the week and slightly increase into the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Expect temperatures mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

A strong ridge of high pressure will promote low rain chances and extraordinarily warm temperatures across the Cape Fear Region from Wednesday to the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with some areas of patchy or dense fog. Low temperatures are projected to be in the upper 50s amid. light south breezes.

THURSDAY DETAILS: Areas of fog will burn up by the later morning hours and partly sunny skies will carry through the afternoon. Forecast highs: near 80 mainland, lower to mid 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 78 set in 2003. Under partly cloudy skies, nighttime low will be in the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday, Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will hold steady in the middle and upper 70s. A cold front could generate scattered showers late Sunday into Monday and deliver a puff of slightly cooler air Monday into midweek. Afternoon highs early next week will be in the middle and upper 60s, lows mainly in the 40s.

