First Alert Forecast: record high temperatures likely

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The best defense is prevention.

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features more extraordinary warmth through February's final weekend. Our next best (relatively speaking, best) chance for showers will come with a cold front early next week. (Source: WECT)

Record or near-record highs deep into the 70s or even 80s are likely for mainland portions of southeastern North Carolina Wednesday through Friday. The chilly ocean will refrigerate the beaches only slightly. (Source: WECT)

A snapshot of U.S. temperatures early Wednesday morning exemplifies the chief weather pattern of February 2018: cold trough in the west, warm ridge in the east. This is the opposite of January's pattern. (Source: WECT)

A strong ridge of high pressure will promote low rain chances and extraordinarily warm temperatures across the Cape Fear Region from Tuesday to the weekend.

WEDNESDAY... Forecast highs: near 80 mainland, lower to mid 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 78 set in 2014.

THURSDAY... Forecast highs: near 80 mainland, lower to mid 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 78 set in 2003.

FRIDAY... Forecast highs: mid to upper 70s mainland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 80 set in 1975.

WEEKEND... Forecast highs: upper 70s or lower 80s mainland, lower to mid 70s beaches. Average high by this point: 62. Record highs for both days are 81 set in 1982 and 1930.

LONGER-RANGE... Data suggests a cold front could generate scattered showers late Sunday into Monday and deliver a puff of slightly cooler air Monday into midweek.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.