First Alert Forecast: rays plentiful, raindrops scarce

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Your Wednesday three-zone forecast features continued sunny, hot, dry weather. (Source: WECT) Your Wednesday three-zone forecast features continued sunny, hot, dry weather. (Source: WECT)
Clouds and rain will be scarce not only locally but regionally on your Wednesday. (Source: WECT) Clouds and rain will be scarce not only locally but regionally on your Wednesday. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast depicts higher rain chances next week. (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast depicts higher rain chances next week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

For the rest of the week, a summery high pressure system will continue to bring toasty temperatures and few if any showers. A storm system will slowly build into the region by early next week.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Sunny or mostly sunny skies and mellow south breezes of mainly 10 to 15 mph will help temperatures swell to highs in the 80s to even possibly lower 90s inland.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect warm daytime highs in the 80s through the weekend. Chances for needed showers and storms will grow from 10 to 20% Thursday through Sunday to a healthier 40% by Monday.

