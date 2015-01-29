Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: heat and dryness continues but changes likely next week

Allergy sufferers may see some reduced pollen counts, and hopefully a bit of relief to start next week (Source: WECT)

Temperatures reach deep into the 80s and low 90s for Friday (Source: WECT)

The same high pressure system bringing the hot sun to the Carolinas is also keeping severe storms away. Your National Weather Service severe weather outlook is moderate / high in much of the Plains Thursday. (Source: WECT)

A well-established high-pressure ridge will continue to offer hot and mainly dry weather through week's end. A slightly cooler and, importantly, somewhat wetter pattern appears likely to develop next week as a trough of low pressure finally "breaks down" the ridge.

THURSDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly clear, if not clear skies and 0 to 10% shower or storm chances, and overnight lows in the upper to mid 60s. Light southerly breezes around 5 mph are to be expected.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday and mainly in the lower 80s Sunday through Tuesday. Chances for needed showers and storms: 10% Friday, 20 to 30% Saturday and Sunday, 40 to 50% Monday to Wednesday.

