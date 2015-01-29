First Alert Forecast: heat and dryness continues but changes lik - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: heat and dryness continues but changes likely next week

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
Connect
The same high pressure system bringing the hot sun to the Carolinas is also keeping severe storms away. Your National Weather Service severe weather outlook is moderate / high in much of the Plains Thursday. (Source: WECT) The same high pressure system bringing the hot sun to the Carolinas is also keeping severe storms away. Your National Weather Service severe weather outlook is moderate / high in much of the Plains Thursday. (Source: WECT)
Temperatures reach deep into the 80s and low 90s for Friday (Source: WECT) Temperatures reach deep into the 80s and low 90s for Friday (Source: WECT)
Allergy sufferers may see some reduced pollen counts, and hopefully a bit of relief to start next week (Source: WECT) Allergy sufferers may see some reduced pollen counts, and hopefully a bit of relief to start next week (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A well-established high-pressure ridge will continue to offer hot and mainly dry weather through week's end. A slightly cooler and, importantly, somewhat wetter pattern appears likely to develop next week as a trough of low pressure finally "breaks down" the ridge.

THURSDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly clear, if not clear skies and 0 to 10% shower or storm chances, and overnight lows in the upper to mid 60s. Light southerly breezes around 5 mph are to be expected.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday and mainly in the lower 80s Sunday through Tuesday. Chances for needed showers and storms: 10% Friday, 20 to 30% Saturday and Sunday, 40 to 50% Monday to Wednesday.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: heat and dryness continues but changes likely next week

    First Alert Forecast: heat and dryness continues but changes likely next week

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:26:23 GMT
    Temperatures reach deep into the 80s and low 90s for Friday (Source: WECT)Temperatures reach deep into the 80s and low 90s for Friday (Source: WECT)

    A well-established high pressure ridge will continue to offer hot and mainly dry weather through week's end. A slightly cooler and, importantly, somewhat wetter pattern appears likely to develop next week as a trough of low pressure finally "breaks down" the ridge.

    More >>

    A well-established high pressure ridge will continue to offer hot and mainly dry weather through week's end. A slightly cooler and, importantly, somewhat wetter pattern appears likely to develop next week as a trough of low pressure finally "breaks down" the ridge.

    More >>

  • Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

  • 'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:28:57 GMT
    Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force says a comming misconception is that pilots fly over a hurricane. Instead pilots fly directly through the storm at a reduced rate of speed. (Source: WECT)Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force says a comming misconception is that pilots fly over a hurricane. Instead pilots fly directly through the storm at a reduced rate of speed. (Source: WECT)

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly