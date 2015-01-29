First Alert Forecast: storm risk ending but whipping winds to continue

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A negative tilt trough and potent upper level dynamics make this a dangerous storm for much of the southeast U.S. (Source: WECT)

Your latest cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to support strong storm chances later Wednesday into early Thursday. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible locally and, if not, regionally. (Source: WECT)

Southeastern North Carolina will remain in a slight risk category for the rest of tonight and into tomorrow morning. Hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours and a stray tornado are all still possible. (Source:WECT)

A passing cold front will bring a quick end to stormy weather Thursday morning. Brisk winds will whisk-in dry and cool weather to finish the week, but a calming and warming trend will develop over the weekend and into early next week.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Stay alert for gusty showers and locally severe storms in the morning. Otherwise, expect clearing. Strong west winds will gust more than 35 mph and, offshore, function as gales. Temperatures will hover in the 60s to near 70.

* The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of the Cape Fear Region from Thursday through early Friday morning. Scattered tree damage and power outages are possible. Please secure loose items on your property. *

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Still-feisty Friday breezes will settle nicely this weekend and next week. Enjoy ample sun in this span. Daily highs will grow from the 60s Friday and Saturday to the 70s early next week. Morning lows will regularly ping the 40s.

