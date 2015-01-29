Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: rain chances ramp up later tonight and Saturday

Wilmington officially tagged 90 Thursday, but a slightly cooler and increasingly wet low pressure system will influence our Friday night and Saturday weather. Tranquil and seasonably warm weather will return for Mother's Day into next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect cloudy or variably cloudy skies with increasing chance of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Lows will bottom out in the middle to upper 60s.

SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy skies and, though there could be a few dry periods, scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms. Temperatures will hover in the 70s for most hours amid light west or north breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: All hours of Mother's Day Sunday will feature sunny or mostly sunny skies and most hours will have temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Enjoy, mom! Sunny 80s days are likely all next week with only a slight rain chance late week.

