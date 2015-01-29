Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: the end of gorgeous August weather is near

Get ready for mainly afternoon and evening storms to return to the forecast. (Source: WECT)

Muggy weather is set to return to SE NC over the next few days. (Source: WECT)

Cloud cover and "future radar" model for Thursday afternoon suggests a risk for at least isolated storms. (Source: WECT)

After a nice long stretch of unusually dry and comfortable conditions in SE NC, we are about to see a return to reality. Muggy conditions and thunderstorms chances will return in the days ahead.

WEDNESDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with shower and storm chances continuing to hover near 0%. Also expect temperatures to into the 70s and upper 60s amid light and variable or easterly breezes.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: From Thursday through early next week, expect variable clouds with 30 to 50% daily chances for showers and storms. Nights will be muggier and warmer with low temperatures mainly in the 70s. 80s will remain likely for daily highs.

TROPICS: The remnants of Tropical Storm Emily will scoot relatively harmlessly between the Carolinas and Bermuda through early Thursday. Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin - a new tropical wave has emerged off the African coast Wednesday evening. It has a medium chance of development over the next five days.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.