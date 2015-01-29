First Alert Forecast: rain chances rise into mid week, all eyes on Irma

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A little hot now but fall like weather is on tap late week. (Source: WECT)

After another nice day Tuesday, a passing front will bring a spike in midweek rain chances. Fall like weather is likely for late week into the start of the weekend. Hurricane Irma is likely to approach the Southeast Coast late this coming weekend or early next week.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Gorgeous weather is on tap this evening into the overnight. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Some patchy fog may develop late tonight. Perfect for those final Labor Day cookouts!

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday should be mostly quiet with plenty of sun and a slight shower or storm chance late. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tuesday night into Wednesday a strong cool front approaches the area. Look for scattered shower and storm chances to ramp up. Lows Tuesday night will be in the lower 70s, high Wednesday will reach the middle 80s.

THURSDAY TO SATURDAY: A nice stretch of weather! Take advantage if you haven't assembled your hurricane survival kit. Some clouds linger into Thursday but we'll see lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday. There is a small shower shot Thursday but rain chances are slim at best Friday and Saturday. Expect low humidity and fall like highs near 80 each day. Lows will dip into the lower 60s with a few 50s possible.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Even if we don't see a direct strike from Irma, it is increasingly likely we'll see: increasing rain chances, higher winds, and marine impacts as the storm draws closer. Stay tuned for the latest on WECT.com and WECT Weather App!

TROPICS: Hurricane Irma remains a system to monitor closely in the Atlantic... and for details on it, click HERE. September is the statistical "peak" of hurricane season and we advise your family have at least a basic family kit and plan... and for details on that, click HERE.

