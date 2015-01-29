First Alert Forecast: quite cold Thursday, much warmer weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to feature a significant warming trend through the weekend and the next chance for a shower early next week. (Source: WECT)

As far as the Cape Fear Region, Wednesday's "nothing or dusting" forecast worked out pretty well. As expected, the biggest snow tallies were to our north. (Source: WECT)

Thursday will feature full sunshine but, thanks to a northwest wind flow coming off the snow pack, temperatures and wind chills will remain very nippy. (Source: WECT)

The wet and wintry storm that blitzed the Cape Fear Region late Wednesday has exited. A high pressure system will bring dry weather and a warming trend between Thursday and the weekend. Your forecast for...

THURSDAY: Watch for a stray leftover ice patch or two. Sun will usher temperatures toward the lower 40s, but with northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph, wind chills will be in the 10s and 20s for much of the day.

FRIDAY: Sun will help temperatures make nice gains from the 20s at daybreak to the 50s for the afternoon. With light west winds of mainly 5 to 10 mph, wind chills aren't likely to be as much of a factor as Thursday.

THE LONGER RANGE: A quick shower chance is possible early next week, but the weekend ought to remain dry with sunny or partly sunny skies, mild to warm 50s and 60s for daytime highs, and nights in the 30s and 40s.

QUICK LOOK BACK ON THE WINTRY SYSTEM: As expected, central North Carolina "won the event" with 4 to 12 inches of snow! Locally, snow ranged from a few flurries to a dusting for places like Whiteville, Elizabethtown, and Burgaw.

