First Alert Forecast: quieter weather days ahead, watching Jose

Look out for areas of patchy fog early Wednesday otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. (Source: WECT)

Hurricane Jose continues to garner understandable attention in the western Atlantic Ocean. Caught in a weak steering flow, Jose could meander or even perform a loop in its track over the next several days. (Source: WECT)

Irma will write the final chapters of its long life over the eastern U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday. With that, southeastern North Carolina weather will trend more settled. Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose is likely meander or even take a looping course between the East Coast and Bermuda through this weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect gusty showers and storms to ease up eventually leaving partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours. Heavy surf, rip currents, and hazardous seas will remain likely tonight. South breezes will gradually settle leaving the chance for patchy fog in the early morning hours. Low temperatures are projected to be in the middle and upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: The calm after the storm, if you will. Enjoy mostly sunny skies, light south breezes and daytime highs in the middle 80s.. Rain chances will be non-existent through the afternoon then slightly increase into the evening.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Hurricane Jose will likely promote heavy surf and swell through the remainder of the week. Daily afternoon temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s Thursday through the early part of next week. Expect partly sunny skies and low to medium shower / storm chances as well.

REST OF THE TROPICS: Hurricane Jose will likely meander over the open waters between Bermuda and the Bahamas into next week. Most computer model guidance suggests Jose will remain offshore but we will watch it closely here in the Carolinas. September is the "peak" of hurricane season and we advise your family have survival kit and plan... and for details on that, click HERE.

