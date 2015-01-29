First Alert Forecast: quiet weather as you travel home from Thanksgiving destinations

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Highs will be at or just below seasonable levels in SE NC for much of the new week. (Source: WECT)

A cool and crisp high pressure system will govern the weather in the Cape Fear Region for the rest of the weekend. Enjoy near or slightly below-average temperatures and near zero rain chances, which may benefit those of you wanting to get a jump on some early holiday shopping or outdoor decorating. A slight warming trend begins in the new work week.

TONIGHT: Looks good for this evening's NC Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach. Expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s. Later tonight it will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower and middle 40s.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Behind a front we'll see mainly sunny and slight cooler weather with highs into the lower 60. Lows will dip into the frosty 30s Sunday and Monday night. No weather issues as your head back from regional Thanksgiving destinations.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: Slight ridging in the jet stream will lead to somewhat milder weather through the period. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60s. Lows will be in the 40s. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny Tuesday to Thursday. Next front arrives Friday with cooler weather and a good rain chance. Cool and dry for next Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s late week.

TROPICAL UPDATE: New tropical storm formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin through early in the new week. The official end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, November 30, is now less than a week away!

