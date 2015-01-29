First Alert Forecast: quick shot of chill Thursday into Friday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

High pressure builds in through Friday bringing dry weather. Rain chances will rise to a healthy 40-50% by the weekend. (Source: WECT)

After a mild start to the week, afternoon temperature will back to the 50s Thursday following the passage of a cold front. (Source: WECT)

Following the passage of a windy and wet cold front Wednesday and Wednesday night, a spell of cooler and mostly dry weather is likely for Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. Warmer and, at times, wetter weather remains likely for this weekend as a storm system plods into the region. Your forecast details for...

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Expect gradual clearing Thursday. Amid cool north winds of around 10 mph, highs only in the lower and mid 50s are likely. Late Thursday night could feature temperatures near 32 but sun ought to make 60 degrees attainable by Friday afternoon. Rain chances will hold in the 0 to 20% range through the period.

THE WEEKEND: Expect variably or mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will oscillate in the 40 to 60% range for Friday night, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. A southerly breeze flow will promote temperatures to the balmy 60s to even 70s by day and prevent lows from sinking much if at all below 50 during the nights.

