First Alert Forecast: quick rain chance early in the week

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning forecast showcases Monday's quick rain chance and then dry, seasonable weather for the rest of the work week. Weekend highlights include a warm Saturday, a cooler Sunday, and another fleeting rain chance. (Source: WECT)

The early Monday Carolina radar shows evidence of the Cape Fear Region's lone rain chance of the work week: an approaching front with a semi-solid line of showers. Shower chances will function between 20 and 40% through mid-afternoon Monday. (Source: WECT

A speedy front will deliver a fleeting rain chance Monday. Most of this week will have dry weather, though, with a high pressure system in control. Average mid-November high temperatures are in the upper 60s and most days this week will be within a few degrees of that benchmark.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Scattered showers could deliver mainly light rain amounts to a few spots through midday or mid-afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy skies could trend a bit clearer by the mid or late afternoon. Temperatures will reach mainly the lower 60s amid light northerly winds.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy daytime skies and mainly lower to mid 60s for afternoon highs. A mostly clear night in between will promote efficient cooling with early morning lows of mainly upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will generally be light and northerly.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Temperatures deep into the 60s are likely for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 70s could even mix - most especially Saturday as it looks now. A cold front appears poised to deliver a quick late Saturday / early Sunday rain chance and then a cooler Sunday.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin (including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself) Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. November is the final month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

