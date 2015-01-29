First Alert Forecast: quick blitz of rain, sleet, and snow likely

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your Wednesday and Wednesday night forecast features a chance of icy precipitation and snow as an offshore low pressure system introduces Atlantic moisture into the established cold air. A high pressure system will bring a return to dry but continued frigid weather for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Please continue to care for cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes!

The National Weather Service has hoisted a Winter Storm Watch for southeastern North Carolina for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mixed icy precipitation changing to snow is likely for the afternoon and evening. A crusty accumulation of freezing rain and sleet is possible. A coating to up to around three inches of snow also appears possible. If you must travel, do so with extreme caution!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Showers of ice and / or snow are likely in the evening. Precipitation will end by or shortly after midnight in most cases. Total ice and snow accumulations of a coating up to two or three inches are likely so please continue to exercise caution in walking or driving. Wintry north winds will encourage temperatures to drop toward late-night lows mainly in the lower to mid 20s.

LONG RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For Thursday and Friday, sunshine and dry air will support melting and drying of accumulated ice and / or snow, especially in exposed areas. Sheltered areas could still harbor some slick spots, though. Expect continued daytime highs in the 30s and nighttime lows in the 10s and 20s to cap-off the week. Relatively milder 40s and 50s will likely make a comeback by Sunday into early next week. The next chance for rain arrives Monday.

