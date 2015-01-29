First Alert Forecast: Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten to bring locally heavy rainfall and rough seas

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A cool high pressure system will bring pleasant conditions to the Carolinas to close the weekend. Tropical depression Ten will move up the coast from Florida bringing a threat for locally heavy rainfall, increased rip current risk, strong northeast winds and rough surf to start the beginning of the week. High pressure reasserts itself by midweek and high temperatures will likely stay in the 80s through the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Cool high pressure will help keep mostly dry conditions around the Carolinas, although clouds will gradually increase throughout the overnight hours. Low temperatures are projected to be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures as highs will struggle to reach the low 80s. Brisk northeast breezes of 5-15 mph and gusts of 25+ mph will continue to enhance the risk of rip currents at area beaches... and, of course, rough conditions are likely offshore. Rain chances will function around 50% - for the afternoon- as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. Rainfall amounts will be highly variable... mostly in the 0 to 1.5-inch range but some 3-inch-plus tallies could occur in any of the more persistent downpours. Overnight, expect plenty of clouds and rain chances to increase into Tuesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: Shower and storm chances continue Tuesday along with unseasonably cooler temperatures. For the latter half of the week into the weekend, rain and storm chances will function around 20-30% as high pressure reasserts itself. High temperatures will stay consistent in them middle 80s, low temperatures will be in the 70s.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to move up the coast . A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. This system is forecast to move north along the eastern coast through the beginning of the week. The main impacts will be locally heavy rainfall, increased northeast winds, rough surf and high rip current risk. If it were to develop tropically, it would get the name "Irma".

