First Alert Forecast: pop-up downpours remain likely, tracking Hurricane Gert

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Hurricane Gert has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to stay offshore from the Carolianas. (Source: WECT)

A front will stall across the area, keeping an unsettled weather pattern alive for the next few days. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere and peeks of sunshine, expect hot and humid conditions. Modest atmospheric drying could argue for slightly lower daily rain chances toward the end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect a mix of sun and clouds . Any showers or thunderstorms will have the potential to produce torrential downpours which could lead to ponding on the roads or poor-drainage flooding. This activity will fizzle out overnight leaving variably cloudy skies. Lows are projected to be in the the middle and upper 70s with balmy south breezes.

SHORT TERM FORECAST: Unsettled weather will linger through the midweek with shower and storm chances around 40-50%. Some bits of sunshine will help boost temperatures as daytime highs are expected to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Partly sunny skies and pop-up showers and storms will remain the general narrative for the remainder of this week through next Monday for the Great American Solar Eclipse. Expect daily highs mainly in the 80s to near 90... and 70s for the nights.

TROPICS: Hurricane Gert formed from a tenacious tropical wave of low pressure in the western Atlantic Ocean over the past weekend. As of Monday evening, Gert is roughly 400 miles east of the coast of South Carolina and, through Tuesday and Wednesday, steering winds ought to keep it well east of the Carolinas also. As Gert is likely to remain a weak hurricane near our coast, only a slight increase swells and breaking waves is likely for our shores.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.