First Alert Forecast: soggy Saturday will make way for a sunny Sunday

Tranquil and seasonably warm weather will return for Mother's Day into next week. As high pressure builds in into the region, sunshine and above average temperatures will accompany most, if not all days, next week.More >>
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
