First Alert Forecast: soggy Saturday will make way for a sunny Sunday

First Alert Forecast: soggy Saturday will make way for a sunny Sunday

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Expect mostly clear conditions during the morning of Mother's Day with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. (Source: WECT) Expect mostly clear conditions during the morning of Mother's Day with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. (Source: WECT)
Rain chances remain at 0% for most, if not all of next week. (Source: WECT) Rain chances remain at 0% for most, if not all of next week. (Source: WECT)
Temperatures will make a run at the upper 80s and low 90s again next week. (Source: WECT) Temperatures will make a run at the upper 80s and low 90s again next week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Tranquil and seasonably warm weather will return for Mother's Day into next week. As high pressure builds in into the region, sunshine and above average temperatures will accompany most, if not all days, next week. 

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies with some partial clearing for the rest of the afternoon. There is a chance for an isolated shower or thundershower to roll in but the chances are decreasing later in the day. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s under clearing skies. 

MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST:  Plenty of sunshine returns to brighten the day  - enjoy, moms! It will be a picture perfect day for any out door plans. Daytime highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity levels. Lows are projected to be in the low 60s under mostly clear skies. 

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Sunshine and warm temperatures will stretch into the new work week. A warming trend will take off by the midweek as highs rise into the upper 80s by the latter half of the week. Rain chances will remain at 0% for most of the week. 

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:25:44 GMT
