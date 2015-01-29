First Alert Forecast: pleasant Sunday, increasing clouds and temps next week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Rain chances are set to increase midweek as an area of low pressure from the Gulf rides through the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

Mostly sunny skies will carry through most of Sunday. Clouds will increase and a chance for a stray shower is possible for your Monday. (Source: WECT)

Daily high temperatures will run at or slightly above seasonable for the next few days. For reference: seasonable highs this year are usually in the upper 50s. A stray shower is possible Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next area of low pressure which will arrive in the Cape Fear Region by midweek.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures falling to the low 30s. Winds will be calm so wind chill will not be much of a factor to contend with tonight and Sunday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHT: Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs around 60s. Early next week, Daily highs will gradually rise from the low 60s to middle 60s by midweek. Rain chances will be on the low end, around 20% Monday and Tuesday before increasing to 50% Wednesday. High to moderate rain chances are likely Wednesday night before tapering off for the end of the week. Mostly to partly sunny skies will carry Friday through Saturday.

