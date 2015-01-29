First Alert Forecast: pleasant pattern change this week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity will last through most of the week before summery temperatures return to end the week. (Source: WECT)

Expect Tuesday to have the highest rain chance of the work week: still a relatively low 30-40%. An upper-level disturbance will work in tandem with a weak surface front to trigger a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. (Source: WECT)

Refreshing northern air will foster slightly-cooler-and-less-humid-than-average weather of in southeastern North Carolina this week. An upper-level disturbance will trip the week’s best rain chance of the week Tuesday; most days will have very low chances.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies, calm breezes and low temperatures in the 60s. The chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower will be relatively low – near 10%.

EXTENDED FORECAST TEMPERATURES: Nighttime and early morning lows will function mainly in the cool 60s through the week. Daytime highs will swell from mainly the lower to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday to the mid and upper 80s by week’s end. Enjoy!

EXTENDED FORECAST RAIN CHANCES: Variable clouds will yield a 30 to 40% chance for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, but rain chances of 10% or less are likely for most of the days and nights through the remainder of the week.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – Monday or Tuesday. The next names on the 2017 list are "Don", “Emily”, and “Franklin”.

