First Alert Forecast: pleasant late week weather, Irma track shifts west

Other hurricanes in the Atlantic (wow!) do not pose nearly the threat to the U.S. as Irma. (Source: WECT)

A fall-like high pressure system will grace the Carolinas with dry and pleasant weather through Saturday and much of if not all of Sunday. Powerful Hurricane Irma will approach and / or move into Florida by this weekend. Irma is likely to bring at least significant peripheral impacts to the Cape Fear Region Monday and Tuesday and, depending on its exact track, even more dangerous core impacts are possible.

LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly cloudy days with low rain chances. Daytime temperatures will crest in the not-too-hot 70s to, at most, lower 80s in this stretch... and nightly lows will regularly ping the 60s with even an option for a few 50s! Amid the favorable weather, please continue to monitor Irma and shore-up your hurricane preparations in case dangerous conditions materialize next week.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: At least peripheral Hurricane Irma impacts - including gusty rain bands, isolated tornadoes, and heavy surf and ocean minor overwash - appear likely in the Monday and Tuesday time frame. Please be alert that, depending on Irma's exact track, even more dangerous core impacts - like widespread damaging winds and storm surge - are possible. Regardless, more tranquil weather is likely to return by Wednesday.

TROPICS: September is the "peak" of hurricane season and we advise your family have at least a basic family kit and plan... and for details on that, click HERE. Very consistent with the "peak" of hurricane season, Hurricanes Jose (in the open Atlantic Ocean) and Katia (in the far southern Gulf of Mexico) are operating this Thursday. But, of course, Hurricane Irma is the most significant threat to the U.S. and, for the latest, click HERE.

