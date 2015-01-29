First Alert Forecast: peripheral effects likely for NC to start the week

After having spent a week as a Category 3, 4, and 5 hurricane, Irma will weaken and unravel over Georgia and Tennessee Monday into Tuesday. A more settled weather pattern will return to the Southeast for the middle and latter parts of this week, but for now, we must be focused on and alert for peripheral impacts from Irma here in the Cape Fear Region. For Monday into Tuesday, those impacts will likely be:

- HEAVY SURF AND RIP CURRENTS: Breaking waves will exceed 6 feet in many cases. Swimming is not advised. Minor coastal flooding is possible, especially around times of high tide. Surf issues will likely continue beyond Tuesday, by the way, because of Hurricane Jose well offshore. More on Jose later in this write-up..

- GUSTY WINDS: Expect sustained winds in the 20 to 30 mph range and regular gusts in the 30s and 40s mph. Direction will be first easterly and then southeasterly. Consider shoring-up loose items like patio furniture, childrens' toys, and trash cans. Sporadic power outages are also possible. The National Weather Service has hoisted a Wind Advisory.

- RAIN: Rain bands are likely to pinwheel from south to north across the area between Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. Total rainfall amounts of on the order of 1 to 3 inches are likely to be common but some localized 4 and 5-inch amounts are possible. Mercifully, river flooding is not likely, but instances of localized poor-drainage flooding are possible.

- SEVERE STORMS: Isolated waterspouts and "spin-up" tornadoes are possible. Please stay alert early this week! Have the means for a storm bulletin to find its way to you even if you're not looking for it... like a NOAA Weather Radio or your free WECT Mobile Weather App.

- OFFSHORE GALES: Irma's will present very rough winds and seas. Mariners, especially those with small crafts, are advised to stay in-port.

REST OF THE TROPICS: For a more comprehensive look at Hurricane Irma, click HERE. Hurricane Jose will likely meander over the open waters between Bermuda and the Bahamas into next week and we will watch it closely here in the Carolinas. September is the "peak" of hurricane season and we advise your family have survival kit and plan... and for details on that, click HERE.

