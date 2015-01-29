First Alert Forecast: overnight showers, colder Friday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A front will pounce with a chance of a shower for parts of Thursday night and Groundhog Day Friday... and a separate storm system will likely renew rain chances toward the end of Super Bowl Weekend.



THURSDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: After afternoon highs in the 60s... higher than early February's average of 50s, temps should fall back to the mid and upper 40s. Clouds will thicken and the chance for a shower will gradually pick up to around 30-40%.



GROUNDHOG DAY FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mainly cloudy morning skies and variably cloudy afternoon skies. Shower chances will peak near 30 to 40% Friday morning and then shrink to 0 to 10% for the afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s amid feisty northwest winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph.



SUPER BOWL WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect a partly sunny and dry Saturday with temperatures in the freezing-cold 20s to start and less edgy 40s to near 50 to finish. Super Bowl Sunday will likely feature thick clouds, shower chances growing to near 60% for the afternoon and evening, and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

NEXT WEEK FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect near seasonable weather Monday to Wednesday with a colder pattern late next week. Expect another chance of rain with a system Wednesday.

