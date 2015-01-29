First Alert Forecast: opportunities for needed rainfall - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: opportunities for needed rainfall

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Your garden could probably use a drink or two this week! Wilmington received plentiful rain during the first week of May, but in the past two weeks, the airport has only received one one-hundredth of an inch of rain. (Source: WECT) Your garden could probably use a drink or two this week! Wilmington received plentiful rain during the first week of May, but in the past two weeks, the airport has only received one one-hundredth of an inch of rain. (Source: WECT)
Your Monday cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to indicate variable or mostly cloudy skies and at least an isolated to scattered coverage of showers and thundershowers for the eastern Carolinas. (Source: WECT) Your Monday cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to indicate variable or mostly cloudy skies and at least an isolated to scattered coverage of showers and thundershowers for the eastern Carolinas. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to advertise elevated rain chances and, accordingly, not-too-hot temperatures through midweek. The days with the lowest rain chances will be Friday and Saturday. (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to advertise elevated rain chances and, accordingly, not-too-hot temperatures through midweek. The days with the lowest rain chances will be Friday and Saturday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A series of low pressure systems will present opportunities for needed rainfall between Monday and Thursday. A high pressure system is likely to deliver drier weather for much of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies, scattered showers, and isolated heavier thundershowers. Temperatures will likely crest in the lower 80s amid southwest breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances will hover near a healthy 50 to 67% Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before falling to the 10 to 30% range for the likes of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST TEMPERATURES: Daily high temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s - which is near or slightly below-average - for much of the rest of the week. Nightly lows will mainly be in the 60s.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: opportunities for needed rainfall

    First Alert Forecast: opportunities for needed rainfall

    Monday, May 22 2017 6:40 AM EDT2017-05-22 10:40:31 GMT

    A series of low pressure systems will present opportunities for needed rainfall between Monday and Thursday. A high pressure system is likely to deliver drier weather for much of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

    More >>

    A series of low pressure systems will present opportunities for needed rainfall between Monday and Thursday. A high pressure system is likely to deliver drier weather for much of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

    More >>

  • Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

  • 'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:28:57 GMT
    Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force says a comming misconception is that pilots fly over a hurricane. Instead pilots fly directly through the storm at a reduced rate of speed. (Source: WECT)Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force says a comming misconception is that pilots fly over a hurricane. Instead pilots fly directly through the storm at a reduced rate of speed. (Source: WECT)

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly