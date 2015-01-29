First Alert Forecast: opportunities for needed rainfall

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to advertise elevated rain chances and, accordingly, not-too-hot temperatures through midweek. The days with the lowest rain chances will be Friday and Saturday. (Source: WECT)

Your Monday cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to indicate variable or mostly cloudy skies and at least an isolated to scattered coverage of showers and thundershowers for the eastern Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

Your garden could probably use a drink or two this week! Wilmington received plentiful rain during the first week of May, but in the past two weeks, the airport has only received one one-hundredth of an inch of rain. (Source: WECT)

A series of low pressure systems will present opportunities for needed rainfall between Monday and Thursday. A high pressure system is likely to deliver drier weather for much of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies, scattered showers, and isolated heavier thundershowers. Temperatures will likely crest in the lower 80s amid southwest breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances will hover near a healthy 50 to 67% Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before falling to the 10 to 30% range for the likes of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST TEMPERATURES: Daily high temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s - which is near or slightly below-average - for much of the rest of the week. Nightly lows will mainly be in the 60s.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!